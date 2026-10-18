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Iran’s new defense minister threatens ‘enormous damage’ in region if US attacks

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 1:47 pm
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Newly appointed Iranian defense minister Mehrdad Akhlaghi threatens to inflict “enormous damage” on the United States and its allies in the Middle East if Washington resumes its military campaign against the country.

“People can rest assured that they will most likely not dare to attack us,” Akhlaghi tells reporters shortly after securing parliament’s vote of confidence. “If [the US] do, they themselves and the region will suffer enormous damage.”

Iranian lawmakers had earlier approved Akhlaghi’s appointment as the country’s new defense minister. He replaces Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed in a US-Israeli attack on a leadership compound on February 28, alongside former supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders.

According to the government website, Akhlaghi “was elected to the post with 237 votes in favor,” out of a total of 277 votes cast.

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