Iran’s Rouhani decries reduced adherence to virus rules

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reproaches citizens for their reduced adherence to health measures designed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The respect of measures by our dear people has been great, up to 80 percent or more” of citizens played by the rules between April 20 and May 20, Rouhani says, citing a report.

But it’s “disturbing” to see that this proportion “has greatly diminished… with only 18 to 20 percent of people respecting” the rules now, the president says in a live televised speech.

The health ministry today announced 71 deaths from the disease over the last 24 hours and 2,410 new infections.

Rouhani also expresses concerns about infection counter-measures at the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, the capital of Khorasan Razavi province and a main pilgrimage site in the country.

“Officials must make greater efforts — reports on mask wearing, social distancing and collective prayer are not satisfactory” at the shrine, Rouhani says, noting also concerns about the wider province.

Since announcing its first cases in the Shiite holy city of Qom in February, Iran has struggled to contain what quickly became the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Official figures show the illness has killed 8,730 in the country, while 184,955 are confirmed to have been infected.

There has been skepticism at home and abroad about Iran’s official figures, with concerns the real toll could be much higher.

— AFP