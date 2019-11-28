The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Iraq PM axes new commander after 22 killed in crackdown
Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi sacks the military commander he dispatched earlier in the day to “restore order” to a protest-hit southern city after a crackdown there killed 22 protesters.
Abdel Mahdi, who is also the commander-in-chief of Iraq’s armed forces, ordered military chiefs to deploy across the south this morning, sending Jamil Shummary to the city of Nasiriyah.
But state television announces that by the afternoon, the premier had “withdrawn” Shummary from the post.
— AFP
Toll rises to 22 dead in day’s crackdown in Iraq’s Nasiriyah, medics say
The toll in a bloody crackdown on Iraq’s restive southern city of Nasiriyah has risen to 22 protesters dead and more than 180 wounded, medics tell AFP.
The violence erupted after the premier dispatched military commanders to “restore order” in the protest-hit south, hours after demonstrators torched Tehran’s consulate in the shrine city of Karbala.
— AFP
Cyprus appoints independent investigator to assist probe of Israeli ‘spy van’
Cyprus’s attorney general appoints an independent criminal investigator to assist police in their investigation of a surveillance van that is owned by a company whose Israeli chief executive is a former intelligence officer.
Attorney-General Costas Clerides says in a statement that his decision to appoint lawyer Elias Stephanou was made due to the seriousness of the case and the legal angles that have sprung up throughout the probe.
Police are investigating whether Cyprus-registered WiSpear breached any privacy laws following local media reports that alleged the van — which authorities have confiscated — was used to spy on people on the eastern Mediterranean island nation.
WiSpear strenuously denies such reports, saying that it has neither sold nor rented “intelligence systems” to Cypriot authorities nor does it provide “intelligence services” to clients.
WiSpear was incorporated in 2013 and began operating four years later. It is run by Tal Dilian, an Israeli who an earlier Forbes video showed boasting about the $9 million (€8.18 million) van’s sophisticated surveillance equipment.
A WiSpear spokeswoman confirms to the Associated Press that Dilian has spent more than two decades in Israeli military intelligence.
— AP
Macron ‘totally stands by’ claim NATO is experiencing ‘brain death’
French President Emmanuel Macron defends his claim that NATO is experiencing “brain death,” saying its members are no longer cooperating strategically on a range of key issues facing the alliance.
“I totally stand by raising these ambiguities because I believe it was irresponsible of us to keep talking about financial and technical matters given the stakes we currently face,” Macron says alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after talks in Paris.
“A wakeup call was necessary,” he says.
— AFP
4 protesters killed on Baghdad bridge — Iraqi officials
Iraqi officials say four protesters have been shot dead by security forces and 22 have been wounded, amid ongoing clashes on a strategic Baghdad bridge.
Security and medical officials say security forces fired live rounds when protesters attempted to climb over barricades on Ahrar Bridge.
Protesters are occupying three key bridges — Jumhuriya, Sinak and Ahrar — in a standoff with security forces. The bridges lead toward the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.
At least 350 people have died since October 1, when thousands of protesters took to the streets to decry corruption and poor services.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
— AP
EU Parliament declares climate ’emergency’ in symbolic move
The European Union’s legislature has declared a “climate emergency” in a symbolic bid to push the issue as high as possible on the agenda of the EU’s executive team.
The parliament votes 429-225 with 19 abstentions to call the increasing environmental challenges linked to climate change an “emergency.”
Renew Europe MEP Pascal Canfin, who initiated the move, says it makes Europe “the first continent to declare a climate and environmental emergency.” Canfin says the parliament is meeting the expectations of European citizens.
The 28-nation EU has long been at the forefront of the global climate debate, a role that has been reinforced since the United States pulled out of the Paris climate agreement.
— AP
Liberman: I would have joined Netanyahu government had he agreed to compromise
Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman says that had Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu been willing to compromise on religion and state issues, he would have joined a right-wing government with the ultra-Orthodox.
“He is always pandering to the ultra-Orthodox,” he says in a Russian-language interview with Radio Reka.
Construction worker falls to his death in Jerusalem
A 60-year-old construction worker falls to his death at a work site in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Pisgat Zeev.
Magen David Adom paramedics tried to resuscitate the man but were forced to pronounce him dead.
PM aides appeal to Supreme Court over phone search in witness tampering case
Likud campaign manager and Netanyahu family spokesman Ofer Golan and party spokesman Jonatan Urich appeal to the Supreme Court against a ruling earlier this month by the Tel Aviv District Court allowing police to obtain the information contained on their phones.
The court green-lighted the police searches of the devices in the investigation into alleged witness tampering.
Golan and Urich allegedly hired a van to blast slogans through a loudspeaker outside the home of Shlomo Filber, a former Likud campaign manager and confidant of the prime minister who has testified against Netanyahu in a corruption case.
Filber is a key witness in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is alleged to have advanced regulatory decisions benefiting Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder in telecom giant Bezeq, in exchange for causing the Elovitch-owned Walla news site to be more positive in its coverage of Netanyahu.
“Police have gotten used to breaking into phones every day,” their lawyers say in a statement. “Police, which are in charge of protecting the law and the citizens, are trampling it while severely harming the rights of detainees. The court must put an end to this.”
Knesset bill would end all of UNRWA’s operations in Israel
Likud MK Nir Barkat proposes a Knesset bill to end all operations in Israel of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, UNRWA.
Israel has long accused UNRWA of perpetuating the Israel-Palestinian conflict, defining refugees in a different way from other refugees around the world and making no attempt to resettle them in new countries, causing the population it serves — uniquely — to grow exponentially.
It has also been accused of inciting against Israel in its textbooks.
The move comes amid reports of increasing corruption and mismanagement within the agency and the recent resignation of its head, Pierre Krahenbuhl.
“UNWRA explicitly encourages incitement against Israel and attacking our citizens,” Barkat says in a statement. “UNWRA facilities are also known to be terror bases in Gaza that store missiles used against Israeli civilians.”
“UNRWA’s continued existence is increasingly irrelevant but also harms the very interests of the people it was founded to serve. UNRWA provides poor service and supports the idea that the Arab population should always be treated as refugees whereas we know that in Jerusalem there are no Palestinian refugees, only residents with the same rights as any other resident,” Barkat charges. “This significantly damages any hope for a better future for that community and our region, and we need to ensure that the agency closes its doors in Israel once and for all.”
Germany to outlaw Hezbollah next week — report
The German government is going to outlaw the Iranian-backed Shiite terror organization Hezbollah, leading German news magazine Der Spiegel reports.
Citing government sources, the paper says that the foreign, justice and interior ministries in Berlin agreed on the move, which will be formalized next week at a conference, the paper says.
— Raphael Ahren
