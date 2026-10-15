Israel earmarks NIS 25 million to help women progress in high-tech, reduce gender pay gap

Israel earmarks NIS 25 million ($8.1 million) for programs to help women climb the ranks in tech and narrow the persistent gender pay gap.

As part of the initiative by the Israel Innovation Authority and the Labor Ministry, 15 programs were selected to train women for senior leadership positions, deep-tech careers, workforce reentry, and career advancement following maternity leave.

“Today, women still face significant barriers throughout their careers, from entering technological roles and overcoming salary gaps to advancing professionally and reaching management and leadership positions,” says Hanan Brand, VP and head of the startup division at the IIA.

“Israel cannot afford to forgo half of its innovation potential.”

“Our challenge is not only to increase the number of women in high-tech, but to ensure that more women can build meaningful careers in the sector, advance professionally, and lead companies and breakthrough technologies,” Brand adds.

While women make up more than a third of employees in the tech workforce, the ratio decreases the higher up the ladder of seniority one looks.

Men in tech still earn about 44 percent more per month than women, according to IIA data. Women in the sector earn an average of NIS 23,000 ($7,400) a month, compared with NIS 33,000 ($10,600) for men.