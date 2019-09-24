Israel slams Turkish leader over UN speech

Israeli leaders are striking back after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams the country, questions its borders and accuses it of wanting to keep expanding.

“The Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation has become one of the most striking places of injustice,” he says.

He says a Palestinian woman shot and killed during an alleged stabbing attempt at a checkpoint was “murdered heinously.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Erdogan of lying constantly.

“Someone who does not stop lying, who slaughters Kurds, who denies the massacre of the Armenians, should not preach to Israel. Stop lying Erdogan.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz accuses Erdogan of anti-Semitism in a similar statement. “You should be ashamed, Erdogan,” he says.