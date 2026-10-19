Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Israeli man in his 60s shot dead in Palestinian village

Today, 3:48 am
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An Israeli man in his 60s was shot to death in the Palestinian village of Eizariya, next to the West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the man was brought to the entrance of the village where he was met by Magen David Adom medics, who pronounced him dead.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Police do not indicate that the incident is being treated as terror related.

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