Italy mulls psychological testing of lockdown impact

Italian scientists want the government to conduct psychological tests on a sample of the population to determine how long people can stay confined to their homes, a report says.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper says scientists want to understand how long Italians “are able to endure a lockdown” in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce a new set of social guidelines this week that could include the tests, the report says.

Italy entered into a progressively more restrictive lockdown over the first half of March that has since been replicated by most European nations.

