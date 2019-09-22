Joint List head to Rivlin: Our priority is ‘removing Benjamin Netanyahu from power’

The Israel Defense Forces releases an edited recording of the radio chatter from a rescue mission to evacuate a team of special forces during a firefight with the Hamas terror group following a failed raid in the Gaza city of Khan Younis.

In the redacted recording, the pilot of the transport helicopter can be heard demanding a precise count of the number of people on board in order to ensure that no troops were left behind, despite the risk posed by staying inside the Gaza Strip for more time.

“How many are there? How many are there?! You need to count [redacted number of soldiers]. We need you to tell us that there are [redacted number of soldiers]. We can’t take off without that,” the flight team is heard saying over the radio.

The rescue operation — dubbed “Operation Tropical Fruit” — was led by the Israeli Air Force’s elite heli-borne Unit 669, which specializes in search and rescue.

The flight crew notes that there is a large amount of gunfire in the area.

After several seconds, the team receives confirmation that all of the troops are on board.

“Everyone is here?” someone asks.

“Yes,” another responds.

“We got it. We’re on our way out. We’ve already left.”

On board, medics from Unit 669 tended to two soldiers hit by gunfir in the Khan Younis raid. One of them — who could only be identified by his rank and first initial of his Hebrew name, Lt. Col. “Mem” — was killed in the battle, the second was injured.

“Within five minutes we’ll be at the hospital,” someone from the flight crew is heard saying in the recording.

— Judah Ari Gross