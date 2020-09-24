Jordan, Egypt, EU urge Israel-Palestinian talks

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, France and Germany urge Israel and the Palestinians to engage in “credible dialogue” to restore “hope” to the peace process.

“Ending the stalemate in peace talks, the creation of political horizons and the restoration of hope through credible dialogue must be a priority,” they say in a statement.

The meeting comes after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain formally established full diplomatic ties with Israel, the third and fourth Arab states to do so after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Talks between Israel and the Palestinians have been frozen since 2014, and a US peace plan announced in January has been welcomed by Israel and rejected outright by the Palestinians as biased.

After Thursday’s meeting, the ministers stress “the urgency of the resumption of serious, meaningful and effective negotiations on the basis of international law and agreed parameters directly between the parties or under the UN umbrella.”

“We call upon the parties to commit to past agreements and to resume credible dialogue on this basis,” they say.

The meeting is also attended by the EU’s envoy for the peace process.

The ministers also meet Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who reiterates a long-held position that ending the conflict required “a two-state solution with an independent (and) viable Palestinian state” based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as the Palestinians’ capital.

