Justice Ministry says work on criminal cases against PM ‘continuing normally’

Iraq says it could deploy military into Syria following US withdrawal

Iraq’s prime minister says his government could deploy troops inside Syria, in the latest fallout from the US decision to withdraw from the war-torn country.

At a press conference, Adel Abdul-Mahdi says his government is “considering all the options” to protect Iraq from threats across its borders.

The US stunned the international community last Thursday when it announced it would pull its forces out of Syria, leaving its allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, to fight the the Islamic State group alone.

IS jihadists hold a pocket of territory along the Syrian-Iraqi border. Iraq is keeping reinforcements at the frontier.

— AP