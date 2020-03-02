Lapid asks little girl who she’ll vote for: ‘Bibi,’ she answers

Blue and White’s Yair Lapid gets an unwelcome surprise when he jocularly asks a young girl who she will be voting for in the election.

“For Bibi,” the girl says to laughter from those around the pair.

Lapid takes it in stride, though. “Oy, for Bibi!” he laments.

לפיד בקמפיין לביבי pic.twitter.com/GOEH5xUDQk — בעריש פילמר B.Filmer (@berifilmer) March 2, 2020

The video is now making the rounds on social media. Better luck next time.