Lapid charges Likud trying ‘to dismantle democracy’

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid charges that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud party is uninterested in democracy, as the Knesset holds a heated vote to set up the Arrangements Committee.

“Mr. temporary speaker, let’s admit the truth, you don’t want democracy. The prime minister understood that if there’s democracy he’s going to prison so you decided there won’t be,” Lapid tells the plenum, referring to Netanyahu’s indictment on graft charges.

He accuses Likud of using restrictions against the coronavirus as cover to carry out moves that benefit it politically.

“When people are at home is the moment to dismantle democracy,” Lapid says.