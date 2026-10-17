Lebanon says military delegation will press for halt to Israeli attacks at US talks

A Lebanese military delegation will present Beirut’s demands for an end to Israeli attacks in Lebanon at a trilateral meeting in Tampa, Florida, on October 20, the Lebanese presidency says in a post on X.

Lebanon and Israel have held a number of direct talks in recent months, aimed at ending hostilities since a new war erupted on March 2 when Iran-backed Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in support of its patron.

Under a deal reached through US-brokered Israel-Lebanon talks, Beirut vowed to disarm Hezbollah, which would in turn lead to Israeli troops gradually withdrawing from Lebanon. But Hezbollah has refused to disarm as long as Israeli forces remain on Lebanese land, and Israel has continued striking terror targets in southern Lebanon, which it says are violating the agreement.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.