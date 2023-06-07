Join our Community
Levin says he’s still ‘pushing’ to change ‘inappropriate’ judicial selection panel

By Carrie Keller-Lynn 7 June 2023, 2:43 pm Edit

Carrie Keller-Lynn is a political and legal correspondent for The Times of Israel

Justice Minister Yariv Levin speaks in the Knesset on June 7, 2023. (Screenshot: YouTube; used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Justice Minister Yariv Levin says he is still “pushing” to overhaul the judiciary because the current system discriminates against the political right and is “unsuitable” for picking judges, days away from a Knesset vote to staff the judicial appointments authority.

Speaking from the Knesset rostrum, Levin stops short of saying he will not convene the Judicial Selection Committee — the panel at the center of his judicial shakeup — but says its current makeup is “inappropriate.”

“Many, many of the problems and injustices that we deal with come from the fact that our judicial system looks the way it looks, that the process of selecting judges is done in an inappropriate and unacceptable way — a committee with an unacceptable makeup, which is unsuitable and inappropriate in a democratic country,” the justice minister says.

It has a link that will sign you in.