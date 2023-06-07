Levin says he’s still ‘pushing’ to change ‘inappropriate’ judicial selection panel

Justice Minister Yariv Levin says he is still “pushing” to overhaul the judiciary because the current system discriminates against the political right and is “unsuitable” for picking judges, days away from a Knesset vote to staff the judicial appointments authority.

Speaking from the Knesset rostrum, Levin stops short of saying he will not convene the Judicial Selection Committee — the panel at the center of his judicial shakeup — but says its current makeup is “inappropriate.”

“Many, many of the problems and injustices that we deal with come from the fact that our judicial system looks the way it looks, that the process of selecting judges is done in an inappropriate and unacceptable way — a committee with an unacceptable makeup, which is unsuitable and inappropriate in a democratic country,” the justice minister says.