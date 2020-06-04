Liberman blasts Netanyahu on annexation, says Gantz ‘very weak’

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, in an interview with The New York Times, says Netanyahu is seeking annexation to “run away” from problems like his criminal charges and the sinking economy.

He says Netanyahu could have annexed the strategic Jordan Valley over a year ago, but refrained.

“You have a majority,” he says, calling the prime minister’s bluff. “What’s your problem? You speak about the Jordan Valley. Let’s go.”

Liberman says he favors annexing the Jordan Valley, even if it interferes with emerging diplomatic ties with moderate Arab states.

“There are risks,” he says. “But also I don’t know any national struggle without any risks. There are risks and a price in everything. And I’m ready to pay the price.”

Liberman also says the risks of violence in the West Bank are “serious” if Netanyahu goes ahead with the move.

He also calls Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who took up his old job, “very weak” for joining forces with Netanyahu.

“It really was a betrayal of his promises, his commitments to his voters,” he says.

“I think he is still very weak,” adds Liberman. “He feels that he doesn’t have the power to be a real prime minister. He prefers to be minister of defense in Netanyahu’s government.”

“It’s not unity when Gantz gave up everything that he promised,” he says. “It’s a fifth Netanyahu government.”