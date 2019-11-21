Likud minister says Sa’ar should learn ‘lesson on loyalty’ after challenging PM

Communications Minister David Amsalem rebukes fellow Likud party lawmaker Gideon Sa’ar for saying earlier today that he wants open primaries for the party leadership and intends to challenge Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if they are held.

“This is a time of national emergency, not a time for infighting based on ego and personal aspirations,” Amsalem, a staunch Netanyahu loyalist, says in a tweet. “I wish the lesson on loyalty learned by the bloc members will also be learned by our friend Gideon Sa’ar.”

He was referring to Netanyahu’s bloc of 55 right-wing and religious lawmakers from various parties who have backed him in coalition talks and let him negotiate on their behalf, which was one of the sticking points in the failed talks for a unity government.