Macron blasts ‘stupid comments from foreign leaders’ on riots

French President Emmanuel Macron criticizes “unacceptable and stupid comments from foreign leaders” about ongoing protests in France.

“For me, there is no visible foreign interference in the events that have taken place,” says Macron in a press briefing from Doha. “However, there is foreign manipulation of information which has given rise to unacceptable and stupid comments from many, including foreign leaders.”

France does not need foreign leaders “using our problems for their election campaigns,” says Macron.

Macron does not mention any foreign leaders by name.

In an interview yesterday with i24News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said France has been hit by an “invasion of extremist Islam,” after weekend mass protests over economic conditions degenerated into riots.

Netanyahu said French leaders failed to prepare for the unrest and claimed it was fueled by extremist Muslims, despite the diverse mix of French society that took to the streets in major cities, including the capital Paris.

US President Donald Trump has also commented on the riots, blaming it on Muslim immigration.

“If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished,” Trump said. “When I look at France, when you look at Italy, when you look at all the turmoil and the hatred — that’s not about school. That’s about people coming into the countries that hate the country.”