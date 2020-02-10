Man stabbed to death in Ashdod; circumstances unclear

Officials for a public school in Maryland are investigating after a Nazi flag was pictured hanging in a classroom window over the weekend.

Witnesses saw the flag while attending a basketball game at Governor Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick and photos of it quickly spread online, US news outlets report.

Nazi flag seen at Frederick school; superintendent promises 'appropriate action' https://t.co/WTrhdEEXQg pic.twitter.com/ZW95Z2oYGU — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 10, 2020

The Nazi flag was used in a World War II history class and left hanging in the window, visible to the outside, Frederick County Public Schools superintendent Theresa R. Alban says in a statement obtained by news outlets.

Alban says officials will “take appropriate action” today to figure out what led up to the flag being hung there.

“The flag was removed as soon as our administrators were made aware. An apology was sent to the community,” Alban tells WTTG-TV. “This does not reflect the values of our school system.”

Principal Daniel Lippy says in an email to the school community that the administration has taken steps “to ensure that this never occurs again.”

— AP