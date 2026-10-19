Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Mideast US embassies tell citizens to be on alert amid Houthi attacks, risk of escalation

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Supporters of the Houthi authorities brandish their weapons during a protest against Saudi intervention in Yemen, in Sanaa, on October 9, 2026. (Mohammed HUWAIS/AFP)
Supporters of the Houthi authorities brandish their weapons during a protest against Saudi intervention in Yemen, in Sanaa, on October 9, 2026. (Mohammed HUWAIS/AFP)

US embassies across the Middle East post a security alert advising citizens to “exercise heightened vigilance,” citing Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and the potential for Iran and its other proxies to launch attacks against American interests.

“Be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions,” the security alert reads. “The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”

“Americans traveling to or from the Middle East should monitor information about airport and airline operations and develop contingency plans in advance,” it says.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions,” it adds.

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