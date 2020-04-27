The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Ministers meet to discuss reopening schools
Ministers have begun a cabinet meeting on reopening schools.
According to Army Radio, both the National Security Council and the Health Ministry support the plan to reopen some schools gradually beginning next week.
However the Health Ministry had asked to push off a decision until Thursday, when it is expected to get new data about chances of children getting ill from the virus.
MK forcibly removed from committee meeting on changes to law
Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg struggled with Knesset ushers and was physically removed from a committee meeting after being booted by committee head Eitan Ginzburg.
Ginzburg ordered that Zandberg be kicked out after she interrupted him a number of times during a discussion of possible changes to Israel’s Basic Law being considered as part of a coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White.
Before being kicked out, Zandberg said she missed the days when Likud MK Miki Zohar, widely viewed as a Netanyahu apparatchik, headed the ad hoc committee.
After the maskless Zandberg refuses one usher’s attempt to get her to leave, two more ushers are called in to physically haul her out of the room, despite her attempts to escape their grips.
As Zandberg is being removed, another MK chides Ginsberg, a freshman lawmaker, for breaking Knesset protocol, so he threatens to kick out that lawmaker as well.
לאחר שהוזהרה שלוש פעמים – יו"ר סיעת מרצ ח"כ תמר זנדברג הוצאה מדיוני הוועדה המיוחדת לתיקון חוק יסוד הממשלה@ZeevKam pic.twitter.com/8CQVaJBFeT
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 27, 2020
The controversial changes to the Basic Law have sparked angry rows between lawmakers, and during the meeting, the Knesset legal adviser warned that the power sharing agreement had a long list of problems that may not pass legal muster.
Iran records lowest new infection total in over month; Spain deaths climb
Iran has recorded 991 new cases in the last day, the lowest daily total in 40 days, according to Press TV.
The number of deaths from the virus rises by 96, to 5,806.
The country has been the hardest hit in the Middle East and was one of the first hotspots outside of China.
In Spain, 331 new coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours have been recorded, up from Sunday’s 288.
The total death toll stands on Monday over 23,500, while the number of infections is over 200,000 according to the latest count of the Health Ministry, which records only cases confirmed through lab tests.
With supervised children under 14 allowed to enjoy one hour out every day since Sunday, Spaniards are now setting eyes on the next relaxation of the confinement, now entering its seventh week. From Friday on, people of all ages will be allowed to go on walks or practice sports outdoors, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced.
— with AP
Russia surpasses China infection total
Russia has surpassed China with its total number of confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday.
The Russian government reports a total of 87,147 cases reached on Monday, which is almost 4,000 more than China’s official toll of 83,912. Almost 6,200 new infections were registered in the past 24 hours.
The actual number of infections in both countries is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. Many also believe that governments in both Russia and China could be manipulating the statistics for political purposes.
Russia has reported fewer than 800 deaths from the virus, far lower than any other country with comparable numbers.
Russia had been reporting comparatively low numbers of coronavirus cases until April, and the Kremlin insisted the situation was under control.
In mid-April, Russians were supposed to vote for a constitutional reform that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, and Kremlin critics argued the government was downplaying the crisis ahead of the vote.
In late March, Putin postponed the vote indefinitely. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has been growing exponentially since then.
— AP
Authorities reportedly delayed taking seriously ill girl to hospital
An 11-year-old girl remains in serious condition at Rambam Hospital in Haifa after contracting the coronavirus, where she is on a ventilator and in an induced coma, but stable. She is the first person under 19 to suffer serious complications from the virus.
According to Channel 12, citing an official report, health workers from the Leumit health fund refused for days to move the girl from a hotel where she quarantined to a hospital, despite her suffering from a high fever. Instead, they only gave her medicine.
“We complained again and again that the girl’s situation was worsening, but they did not agree to move her,” said a source in the hotel, which is being managed by the IDF’s homefront command. “Only after the Home Front Command war room applied pressure was she taken to a hospital.”
The girl was first moved to Poriya hospital in Tiberias, but as her condition worsened, she was transferred Sunday night to the larger Rambam hospital.
Minister says anti-Semitism being driven by pandemic
Anti-Semitism around the world is being fueled by the coronavirus crisis, Foreign Minister Israel Katz says, calling on his government to aid Jewish communities in the Diaspora being ravaged by the pandemic.
“Anti-Semitism, which was already on the rise before the crisis, has gotten another boost [from the coronavirus]. And it is threatening Jewish communities that are being shaken by the virus’s blows, both medically and economically,” he says at a memorial ceremony for diplomats and foreign service officers killed in the line of duty. “We can’t allow this phenomenon to become legitimized by repetition. We need to join hands with Diaspora Jewish communities, along with various Jewish organizations, to uproot this scourge wherever it shows its head,” he says.
The comments come a week after Jewish groups reported that anti-Semitic incidents were on the rise amid world instability, including among people who blame COVID-19 on a Jewish conspiracy.
Returning to work, UK’s Johnson tells Brits to have patience
Returning to work after a serious bout with COVID-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is advising his countrymen to show patience and not rush a rollback on restrictions.
“I want to get this economy moving as fast as I can, but I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS and I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict,” he says according to a transcript of his remarks sent out by 10 Downing Street.
Johnson was briefly in intensive care with the virus and has been recovering behind the scenes, but is now retaking the helm of the British government.
The UK has been one of Europe’s hardest hit countries, with over 150,000 cases and over 20,000 deaths.
Czechs open back up for businesses as virus recedes
The Czech Republic has entered another phase of relaxing restrictive measures adopted to contain the coronavirus pandemic, opening stores with up to 2,500 square meters (26,900 square feet) of space.
At the same time, the zoo and botanical parks, fitness centers and driving schools are back to business. Public gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, up from two.
The government rules on social distancing and mandatory face masks remain in place.
In a boost for the economy, the three Czech plants of Skoda Auto that belong to Germany’s carmaker Volkswagen renewed production on Monday. The company employs some 34,000 people.
One person died of COVID-19 on Sunday for a total of 221, while 73 patients with the disease needed intensive care in hospitals, the second lowest number since April 1.
— AP
Fighter jets scream over Jerusalem in Memorial Day practice run
Israeli fighter jets are zooming over Jerusalem throughout the day as they train for a flyover that will take place tomorrow during Memorial Day, the military says.
Residents of the capital can expect to see low-flying aircraft during these practice runs.
Ordinarily, the air force holds its annual flyby on Independence Day, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic the military has changed its plans. Instead, a number of fighter jets will fly over the Mount Herzl military cemetery as a “salute” during the national memorial ceremonies.
On Independence Day, four aerial acrobatic planes will fly over the country’s hospitals as a show of support for the nation’s healthcare professionals.
Video shows those jets as well practicing over the Tel Aviv area.
האימונים כעת בשמי גוש דן של מטוסי העפרוני של חיל האוויר לקראת מטס ההצדעה הסמלי לצוותים הרפואיים בבתי החולים ביום העצמאות. המטסון עבר כעת גם ליד המרפסת של @BarakRavid כמחווה מיוחדת לדוקטור המתגוררת איתו. pic.twitter.com/o1sOn5PTHz
— Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) April 27, 2020
— Judah Ari Gross
Four Iran-linked militiamen reported killed in overnight Syria strike
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights now says that at least four pro-Iranian militiamen were killed in an airstrike attributed to Israel outside Damascus earlier this morning.
A number of Iranian buildings were also destroyed in the attack, according to the Britain-based Syrian war monitor.
It says three civilians were killed by shrapnel, though it’s unclear if it came from the missiles or from air defense projectiles during the predawn exchange.
— Judah Ari Gross
Israel Prize presenter won’t speak to winning rabbi to protest homophobic comments
Television presenter Sharon Kidon, who is set to award the Israel Prize to Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, says she will not speak to him to protest disparaging comments he has made about LGBT people.
Ariel is set to receive the prize for Torah scholarship on Wednesday. On Sunday, the High Court rejected a petition by The Aguda — Israel’s LGBT Task Force to have the prize revoked over Ariel’s past comments.
In 2014, Ariel, then the chief rabbi of Ramat Gan, wrote a ruling forbidding the renting of apartments to lesbian tenants. He also referred to homosexuals as “disabled” and said they needed treatment, according to the Jerusalem Open House, which also protesting him winning the prize.
Saying she finds Ariel’s comments “hurtful to a wide swath of our nation,” Kidon tweets that after discussions with organizers “we decided to respect the festive atmosphere and so I will not personally speak to Rabbi Ariel.”
Syrian war monitor says Israel hit areas south of capital
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, says that areas where militias loyal to Iran are based, south and southwest of Damascus, were attacked by Israeli missiles before dawn.
The watchdog says some of the missiles, shot from Lebanon, were downed by Syrian air defenses, appearing to confirm a state media report.
It does not publish information about casualties or damage.
Three civilians killed during airstrike — Syria
Three people were killed and four injured by shrapnel, including a child, during an Israeli airstrike against targets outside Damascus, Syrian state media reports.
The Syrian state news agency SANA does not specify if the shrapnel came from the incoming missiles or from the Syrian military’s own air defenses.
Syrian media reported that the airstrikes attributed to Israel targeted the Mezzeh military airfield outside Damascus.
It earlier claimed to have downed most missiles, with some unspecified damage being caused by others.
Fuel usage plummets as Israelis stay home
New government figures showing a sharp drop-off in fuel usage in March give a snapshot of a nation in lockdown.
Israelis used 26 percent less unleaded fuel (benzene) than in March the previous year. Jet fuel usage was down a whopping 47% as global air travel ground to a halt.
With deliveries of essential goods continuing, though, diesel fuel usage was only down 11%.
Israel began to gradually impose lockdown regulations beginning in mid March, confining many Israelis to their homes and shutting schools, stores and other sites.
Travel restrictions banning some visitors and requiring others to self-quarantine were put in place in early March.
Tel Aviv stocks bounce amid hopeful signs
Israel’s stock market has jumped on the opening bell, with the benchmark TA-35 and TA-125 indexes each gaining over 0.7 percent in just minutes.
Boursas in Europe are also seeing gains, as investors look ahead to meetings of US and European central bankers this week for additional measures to reverse the deepest global slump since the 1930s.
Asian stock markets gained earlier after Japan’s central bank promised more asset purchases to shore up financial markets and more governments prepared to revive struggling economies by reopening businesses.
Tokyo’s benchmark surged 2.8% and Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney also gained.
Only 68 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in last day
The Health Ministry announces one person has died of the coronavirus overnight, bringing the total death toll to 202.
The number of confirmed cases is up to 14,466, an increase of only 23 infected over the night before, and representing only 68 new cases in the last 24 hours, a massive drop in the number of cases.
The number of people on ventilators is down to 96, down from 99 reported overnight.
The ministry says 129 people are in serious condition, down from 133 the night before.
The number of recovered stands at 6,796, up from 6,731 the evening before.
US to claim it never left Iran nuclear deal so it can force arms embargo
It may have looked like US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly preparing to assure the world that the US did no such thing.
As part of a plan to push the UN to reimpose an arms embargo later this year, the US is planning on claiming that it technically remains party to the accord, and as such can invoke a snapback clause that would force the reimposition of sanctions in place before the accord, according to the New York Times.
Russia, which has expressed interest in renewing arms sales to Iran, would likely veto any Security Council resolution to reimpose the arms embargo, meaning the US would need to re-enter the deal, or claim it never left, to invoke a clause that would essentially render the full accord null and force the UN to reimpose the sanctions, according to the report.
The move would also force Iran back to the table to negotiate a new deal, according to US officials quoted in the report.
The original deal curbed Iranian nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief, and also enshrined a UN resolution placing an arms embargo on Iran. The small arms section of the embargo expires in 2020.
Trump had described the nuclear deal as “disastrous,” and pledged to withdraw from it on the campaign trail.
On May 8, 2018, Trump said the US was “withdraw[ing] from the Iran nuclear deal,” and described his “exit” from the accord, before signing a presidential memorandum reinstating US sanctions.
“The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them,” Trump said at the time.
Former Likud minister Gideon Patt dies, 87
Former Likud minister Gideon Patt has died at age 87, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
Patt, a Jerusalem native, served as an MK from 1970 to 1996. During that time he spent several stints at a number of ministries, including Tourism, Science, and Industry.
After leaving politics, he headed Israel Bonds until 2002.
No cause of death is given.
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide nears 3 million
The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is nearing 3 million, though early hotspots are only reporting a handful of new infections.
The number of cases stands at 2,971,639, with 206,542 fatalities and 865,925 recovered, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
South Korea has reported only 10 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, its 26th straight day below 100.
In China, where the virus originated, only three new cases are reported. Monday marks 12 days since the last death from the virus.
New Zealand meanwhile reports on five new infections. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says there has been no widespread community transmission of the virus and the country has so far managed to avoid the worst scenarios for an outbreak.
Conference of Presidents may delay tapping ex-HIAS chair
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations will reportedly vote to delay by the appointment of Dianne Lob as the group’s head for a year.
The umbrella group has come under pressure from right wing groups after nominating Lob, a former head of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, which has championed refugee rights and opposed the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
Under the proposal, to be voted on by the Conference’s members Tuesday, Lob will only take helm of the Conference on April 21, 2021, according to Jewish Insider.
Arthur Stark will remain as chairman until then, and Lob will be chair-elect, under the proposal.
Japan extends entry ban to 14 more countries
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says that his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border control as the coronavirus infections continued to spread in the country.
Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, including Israel, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step on the 14 countries will take effect Wednesday, Abe says.
The entry ban and the visa restrictions, initially set to end on April 30, are extended until the end of May.
Japan is now under a month-long state of emergency through May 6, for now. Officials and experts are now gauging its effect and whether to extend the measure.
Japan has 13,385 confirmed cases, as well as 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, with 364 deaths, according to the health ministry.
— AP
Shopping center manager demands stores reopen
The CEO of the Big chain of outdoor shopping centers is demanding that his tenants open up shop after many of them remained closed Sunday in protest of a lack of government help and other concerns.
On Sunday, the government agreed to earmark NIS 6 billion to help businesses return to the marketplace, in what was seen as a bid to end the retailers’ protest.
“As we’ve said all during this crisis, without strong tenants — there are no healthy shopping centers. We’ve stood by you patiently. Now the time has come to fully return to normal,” CEO Hay Galis writes in a letter, according to Hebrew-language media.
Galis is demanding that stores reopen starting Thursday following Independence Day at all of its 22 shopping centers across the country. He says centers on Sunday were full of shoppers.
“Nobody has permission to lose out,” he adds.
According to current regulations in place, malls must remain closed, but open-air shopping centers may reopen.
Syria says some damage from missile strike
Syria’s SANA state news agency says some damage was caused from a pre-dawn Israeli missile strike near Damascus.
It claims most Israeli missiles, fired from Lebanese airspace, were shot down.
The report does not detail the damage. It says there were no causalities.
There is no comment from Israel.
