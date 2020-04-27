Ministers meet to discuss reopening schools

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg struggled with Knesset ushers and was physically removed from a committee meeting after being booted by committee head Eitan Ginzburg.

Ginzburg ordered that Zandberg be kicked out after she interrupted him a number of times during a discussion of possible changes to Israel’s Basic Law being considered as part of a coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White.

Before being kicked out, Zandberg said she missed the days when Likud MK Miki Zohar, widely viewed as a Netanyahu apparatchik, headed the ad hoc committee.

After the maskless Zandberg refuses one usher’s attempt to get her to leave, two more ushers are called in to physically haul her out of the room, despite her attempts to escape their grips.

As Zandberg is being removed, another MK chides Ginsberg, a freshman lawmaker, for breaking Knesset protocol, so he threatens to kick out that lawmaker as well.

לאחר שהוזהרה שלוש פעמים – יו"ר סיעת מרצ ח"כ תמר זנדברג הוצאה מדיוני הוועדה המיוחדת לתיקון חוק יסוד הממשלה@ZeevKam pic.twitter.com/8CQVaJBFeT — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 27, 2020

The controversial changes to the Basic Law have sparked angry rows between lawmakers, and during the meeting, the Knesset legal adviser warned that the power sharing agreement had a long list of problems that may not pass legal muster.