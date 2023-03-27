Netanyahu expected to announce halt to judicial overhaul

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to announce a halt to the contentious judicial overhaul, according to multiple reports in Hebrew-language media.

The reports all cite “sources close to the prime minister,” without giving further details on any potential conditions.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the premier will speak at 10:30 a.m. at the Knesset after marathon talks overnight with his political allies.

The move is unlikely to have the support of all members of his hardline coalition.

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators streamed into the streets across the country last night after the premier fired Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, after his former ally warned him that the overhaul was causing damage to Israel’s security.

There have been weekly mass protests for nearly three months against the planned legislation, and a rising wave of objections by top public figures including the president, jurists, business leaders, and more.

Opponents of the overhaul have drawn a line in the sand on the judicial appointments bill, set to advance today, saying it will politicize the court, remove key checks on governmental power and cause grievous harm to Israel’s democratic character.