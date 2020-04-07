Netanyahu: Israel ready for ‘constructive action’ to return Israelis from Gaza

Hatred against Jews has spiked in Germany with the spread of the new coronavirus, the government’s anti-Semitism commissioner warns.

“There are direct links between the current spread of the coronavirus and that of anti-Semitism,” Felix Klein says in Berlin at the launch of a new government research project into the issue.

“There is a boom in conspiracy theories in times of crisis,” he says, describing anti-Semitism as a virus of its own that is “contagious on a social level.”

For example, he cites claims circulating online that the pandemic is the result of a failed bioweapon test by the Israeli secret service.

“In recent weeks, right-wing radicals have increasingly tried to leverage the coronavirus crisis for their own ends,” Klein says.

