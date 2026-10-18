Netanyahu: Listen to Trump on election; he’ll only finish the job against Iran with me

After Donald Trump endorses him, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the US president explained his decision: “He said we did wonderful things together. We decimated Iran, we decimated the Iranian axis, we pushed off the immediate threat of nuclear weapons on us,” the premier says.

Netanyahu stresses that there is still a mission to complete regarding Iran, and that Trump said he would do it together with the prime minister personally. Trump said, according to Netanyahu, that the partnership between them would continue in order to “eliminate the Iranian threat” in the coming years.

“That is the biggest consideration” in the October 27 election, he argues. Israel’s very existence, he insists, is in the balance in the coming vote.

“President Trump says he will do it, and that he will do it only if the two of us do it together,” Netanyahu says. “Therefore, I am asking you, listen to him, Weigh his words, and vote for me.”