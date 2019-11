Netanyahu to hold press conference at 8:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he’ll hold a press conference at 8:30 p.m. at his official residence in Jerusalem, an hour after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is set to announce whether the premier will be charged in three corruption cases.

The Likud party calls on activists to quickly arrive near the Prime Minister’s Residence to express support for him ahead of the announcement.

Some demonstrators are reportedly already outside the residence, chanting slogans against Netanyahu.