Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Netanyahu to Trump after endorsement: US, Israel, Jews are lucky to have you in office

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:52 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a video statement, October 18, 2026. (Screenshot/X)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a video statement, October 18, 2026. (Screenshot/X)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for endorsing him, and praises his “clarity, consistency, conviction, and courage.”

In an English-language video posted to X, Netanyahu tries to repay the favor ahead of the US midterm elections, in which polls show Republicans trailing.

“Let me say to the American people,” he says, “if you’re worried about today’s gas prices, think of what will happen if Iran gets nuclear weapons — something that Donald Trump and I will never allow.”

When the Iranian regime “disappears,” he says, “gas prices will go down, and how — but only under Trump.” The claim echoes one Trump has made.

“The world has been fortunate,” says Netanyahu, “America has been fortunate, America’s allies have been fortunate, Israel has been fortunate, and the Jewish people have been fortunate” to have a leader like Trump.

“There’s never been a greater friend of Israel in the White House. That’s an understatement,” Netanyahu says.

“You’re not set back by internal criticism,” Netanyahu tells Trump. “And you’re laser-focused on the task of removing this threat from this current generation of Americans, from all future generations.”

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