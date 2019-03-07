Netanyahu warns Hamas over uptick in border violence

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
US general says no pressure to complete Syria pullout
The top US military commander in the Middle East says he has not faced pressure to complete the pullout of US troops in Syria by a specific date.
Gen. Joseph Votel, who heads US Central Command, makes the remarks in testimony to the House Armed Services Committee.
“What is driving the withdrawal of course is our mission, which is the defeat of ISIS and so that is our principal focus and that is making sure that we protect our forces, that we don’t withdraw in a manner that increases the risk to our forces,” Votel is quoted saying by Reuters, using an acronym for the Islamic State jihadist group.
“There is not pressure on me to meet a specific date at this particular time,” he adds.
Trump’s surprise announcement in December to pull all US forces out of Syria was met with concern by some American lawmakers and among allies such as Israel, which sees the US presence as a check on Iran’s military expansion in Syria.
Police: Jerusalem roads reopened after ultra-Orthodox protest, 30 arrested
Thirty ultra-Orthodox demonstrators were arrested at a protest in Jerusalem today against the conscription of seminary students to the military.
Police say that all the demonstrators left the busy intersection at Jaffa and Sarei Yisrael streets, where they blocked traffic and the capital’s light rail during rush hour.
Pelosi says Omar unaware of Israel criticism impact
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says freshman Democrat Ilhan Omar didn’t realize her words about Israel would sound anti-Semitic to some powerful members of Congress.
Omar’s comment that a pledge of “allegiance” to the Jewish state is expected of lawmakers sparked enough outrage to split Democrats and throw their agenda into question. Some Democrats wanted a resolution condemning anti-Semitism, while others said that would have unfairly singled out the Minnesota Democrat.
Pelosi tells reporters the resolution the House will vote on Thursday will “speak out against anti-Semitism, anti-Islamophobia, anti-white supremacy and all the forms that it takes.”
Of Omar, Pelosi says, “I do not believe she understood the full weight of her words. These words have a history and a cultural impact.”
Omar, a Somali-American, is one of two Muslim women in the House.
— AP
Netanyahu warns Hamas over uptick in border violence
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hamas that Israel will respond harshly to any violence coming from the Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu makes the remarks as he tours the security fence along the Egyptian border amid recent rising tensions with Gaza.
“Hamas should understand that any display of aggression will be met with twice as great a response from the Israeli side,” he says.
“It is better they understand this now than afterwards,” Netanyahu adds.
The premier also hails the security fence along the border with Egypt, which he has accused his chief election rival Benny Gantz of opposing when it was built, a charge the retired general has denied.
“This fence is a phenomenal success. It has completely stopped the infiltration of hundreds of thousands from Africa and the entrance to Israel of terrorists from the Sinai,” he says.
IDF tank shells Hamas post following Gaza gunfire
An IDF tank shells a Hamas post in the northern Gaza Strip after military equipment along the border fence was fired on, the army says.
No Israeli soldiers were injured by the gunfire.
House to vote on anti-hate measure after pushback from Democrats
WASHINGTON — The House is expected to vote Thursday on a resolution “opposing hate” as Democrats try to move on from a controversy that has split the party and clouded their agenda.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced the vote at a private morning meeting of House Democrats, according to a spokeswoman.
Democrats have been in knots after comments from newly elected Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota that were seen as anti-Semitic. A Muslim-American, she has been critical of Israel.
Some Democratic lawmakers wanted a resolution that rebuked the comments, but others viewed the condemnation as unfairly singling out Omar at a time when US President Donald Trump and others have made disparaging racial comments.
A draft resolution was panned by many Democrats, and a new text was being prepared ahead of voting.
— AP
Army position along Gaza border reportedly fired upon
An army post along the Gaza Strip is fired upon from the Palestinian side of the border, according to Israeli television.
There are no reports of injuries.
Top US commander in Middle East says fight against Islamic State ‘far from over’
WASHINGTON — The battle against the Islamic State extremist group is “far from over” and the jihadists remain unbroken and prepared for a resurgence despite the elimination of their physical base in Syria, a top US commander says.
“Reduction of the physical caliphate is a monumental military accomplishment — but the fight against ISIS and violent extremism is far from over and our mission remains the same,” General Joseph Votel, head of the US Central Command, tells Congress.
“The ISIS population being evacuated from the remaining vestiges of the caliphate largely remains unrepentant, unbroken and radicalized. We will need to maintain a vigilant offensive against this now widely dispersed and disaggregated organization,” he says.
— AFP
23 ultra-Orthodox arrested in Jerusalem anti-conscription protest
Dozens of ultra-Orthodox Jews are blocking a main intersection in Jerusalem amid rush hour traffic ahead of the weekend to protest against mandatory military conscription.
Police say 23 people have been arrested during the demonstration at Jaffa and Sarei Yisrael streets near the capital’s Central Bus Station.
“Police forces are acting firmly against the rioters in order to keep roads and the light rail opened,” police say.
The Kann public broadcaster reports that the demonstration was sparked by the arrest of a 26-year-old ultra-Orthodox man who had ignored summonses from the army draft office for five years.
"לא ישימו לומד תורה בכלא": תיעוד מהפגנת החרדים בירושלים@urildorl pic.twitter.com/DlYGB8jQg9
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 7, 2019
Interior minister delays planned deportation of Congolese migrants
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has delayed the planned deportation of migrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo in Israel after the Foreign Ministry says they may be in danger if they are returned to their home country.
In a letter to the director-general of the Population Immigration and Border Authority, Deri writes the move comes “in light of recent updates from professional sources at the Foreign Ministry, and based on their professional recommendation to delay my decision concerning ending the collective protection of nationals from the Democratic Republic of Congo because of recent developments there.”
The letter was signed in February, but was revealed today in response to an appeal by rights groups against the move.
There are estimated to be hundreds of Congolese citizens residing in Israel, who fled the DRC following violence in the country in the early 2000s.
Rabbi leads US evangelicals in visit to Muslim Azerbaijan
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A group of evangelical pastors from the US is visiting the predominantly Muslim Shiite nation of Azerbaijan to promote interfaith dialogue and highlight cooperation with Israel.
There have been similar outreach efforts with Arab Gulf leaders seeking to strengthen ties with the Trump administration through his evangelical base of supporters.
Unlike Arab Gulf states, Azerbaijan — which shares borders with Russia and Iran — already has diplomatic relations with Israel, its national carrier flies direct to Tel Aviv and its leaders hosted Israel’s prime minister in 2016.
New York-based Rabbi Marc Schneier, who led the all-evangelical delegation, tells The Associated Press on Thursday from the capital of Baku this was the first ever Christian evangelical delegation to visit Azerbaijan.
The group met President Ilham Aliyev, Muslim imams, local church leaders, and Israel’s ambassador.
— AP
Today, we kicked off the first day of the Evangelical mission with a meeting with the President of #Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz). His commitment to inter-religious dialogue should be an example for all Muslim countries #EWFFEUBAKU pic.twitter.com/fZGQQ3Cfkp
— Rabbi Marc Schneier (@RabbiMSchneier) March 4, 2019
Israel, Jordan ink deal to allow more Eilat guest workers
Israel and Jordan sign an agreement to allow 500 more Jordanians to work each day in the Israeli southern resort city of Eilat.
“The daily Jordanian hotel workers project combines economic and social cooperation and is one of the fruits of piece that brings benefit to people on both sides of the border,” the Foreign Ministry says in a statement.
Under the new accord, 2,000 Jordanians will be allowed to Israel each day to work in Eilat, which is located across the border from the Red Sea port of Aqaba.
In November, a Jordanian guest worker in Eilat was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two Israeli colleagues. He was later indicted on terror charges over the attack.
Lebanon’s president says Hezbollah part of Lebanese people
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s president has spoken up in defense of the country’s Hezbollah organization, telling a visiting British official that the Shiite group’s allegiances in the region do not affect internal Lebanese politics.
President Michel Aoun’s office quotes him as saying that Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese people and is represented in the Cabinet and parliament.
The comments by Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, came after his meeting with Britain’s Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt on Thursday.
Hezbollah is allied with the Syrian government and Iran.
Britain last week banned Hezbollah as a terrorist group, saying it’s destabilizing the Middle East. The US also considers Hezbollah a terrorist organization.
Hezbollah said the decision was proof that the British government is “merely a puppet” that does the bidding of its American “masters.”
— AP
Army said to strike Hamas observation post in Gaza
Palestinian media reports the Israeli military targeted a Hamas observation post east of Rafah in southern Gaza.
The attack appears to be in response to the launching of balloon-borne explosive devices into southern Israel from the Strip.
The Israeli military does not immediately confirm the strike.
— Judah Ari Gross
Netanyahu: Army Radio ‘has no right to exist’ if no place for Gantz critic
Prime Minister Netanyahu expresses support for an Army Radio host critical of his chief election rival Benny Gantz after the latter’s Blue and White party released a statement condemning the radio personality.
“At Army Radio there is one broadcaster who doesn’t want to get in line with the left and the guild. He disturbs the daily propaganda broadcasts of Rino Tzror, Razi Barkai and others who favor Lapid and Gantz’s left-wing party, so they are exerting incredible pressure to toss him from the station,” Netanyahu writes on his personal Twitter account, referring to a pair of radio hosts at the military-run broadcaster.
“This won’t happen.”
Though it does not mention him by name, the prime minister’s tweet was in reference to Yakov Bardugo, whom Blue and White likened to a presenter from North Korea’s state broadcaster and said was serving his “master” Netanyahu.
“There is a limit to thought police and silencing of voices by the left. We’re not in North Korea. If there won’t also be a voice for the right, Army Radio has no right to exist,” adds Netanyahu, who is also defense minister.
Arab MK and his son hospitalized after car crash
United (Arab) List MK Taleb Abu Arar and his son were taken to the Soroka Medical Center in the southern town of Beersheba after being involved in a car crash, the party says in a statement.
Abu Arar, who is number five on the Ra’am-Balad slate for the upcoming elections, is is good condition and is being treated in the emergency room, the party says. There is no immediate word on the condition of his son.
— Raoul Wootliff
Egypt says 7 militants killed in Cairo shootouts
CAIRO — Egypt’s Interior Ministry says security forces have killed seven members of a militant group with suspected links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo shootouts.
The ministry says three militants were killed on a highway known as Ring Road in Cairo’s district of Giza while the remaining four were killed in a firefight when police raided their hideout in the Egyptian capital’s suburb of Sixth of October on Thursday morning.
The ministry says weapons and ammunition were found among the militants’ possessions. A police officer was wounded.
Egypt, which has been under a state of emergency since April 2017, has been battling Islamic militants for years.
The insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of elected but divisive Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.
Militants mainly target security forces and minority Christians.
— AP
Ultra-Orthodox parties rule out joining a government that includes Lapid
The ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties rule out joining a government with centrist leader Yair Lapid and throw their full backing behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The parties make the announcement following a meeting between Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who heads Shas, and UTJ leader Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman.
“We won’t hold negotiations or conversations on a coalition that includes Yair Lapid under any situation,” they say in a joint statement after their talks at Deri’s office.
Lapid is No. 2 in the Blue and White faction, an alliance of his Yesh Atid party and former military chief Benny Gantz’s Israel Resilience. Since entering politics, Lapid has pushed for ending exemptions to mandatory military service for seminary students and requiring the teaching of core subjects at ultra-Orthodox schools.
“We will continue with all our strength to firmly support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not Gantz,” Deri and Litzman say.
Though Blue and White is currently polling as the largest party, it would likely struggle to form a government without some of Netanyahu’s current right-wing and religious coalition partners.
The Shas and UTJ heads also agree to work together in the upcoming election campaign to boost the ultra-Orthodox when Israelis go to the polls on April 9.
“We will join as a single bloc and joint alliance only a coalition that Netanyahu forms and we’ll be strong by his side,” they say.
יו״ר ש״ס אריה דרעי ויו״ר יהדות התורה יעקב ליצמן נפגשו הבוקר בלשכתו דרעי וסיכמו כי הם ״ממשיכים בתמיכה הנחרצת בנתניהו ולא בגנץ". השניים אמרו: "לא ננהל שום מו״מ ושיח לקואליציה שתכלול את יאיר לפיד בשום סיטואציה שהיא"@shemeshmicha pic.twitter.com/UqghajEE51
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 7, 2019
comments