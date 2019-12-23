Netanyahu’s office thanks Johnson, Modi for Hanukkah messages

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office thanks the British prime minister for his Hanukkah greetings, trolling UK also-ran Jeremy Corbyn while at it.

“There’s one more reason to be happy this #Hanukkah, because the Jewish People have a true friend in Downing 10. Thank you Boris!” the office tweets.

It also thanks Narendra Modi.