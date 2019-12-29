New polls indicate PM’s immunity request does not hurt him with voters

A new Channel 12 poll carried out in the wake of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request that the Knesset grant him immunity from prosecution indicates that the move hasn’t hurt him with voters.

The poll shows the parties more or less with the same numbers they had in previous polls: Blue and White leads with 35 seats; Likud has 33; the Arab majority Joint List has 13; Yisrael Beytenu, United Torah Judaism and Shas are tied at 8; New Right has 6; Labor-Gesher is at 5 and Meretz is at 4.

Currently Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit and National Union do not pass the electoral threshold, though they are expected to squeak through with four seats if they all merge.

A Channel 13 poll shows Blue and White at 36 and Likud at 34. Interestingly, New Right (8) passes Yisrael Beytenu (6). Still, the right-wing bloc is unable to form a coalition without Avigdor Liberman’s party, with 56 seats. Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit and National Union remain below the electoral threshold.