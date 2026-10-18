Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Number of arrests in France protests rises to 1,800; Macron to address nation

By AP Today, 5:33 pm
1 Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
People look at a charred car on Place de la Republique the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students’ grievances, in Paris, October 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)
People look at a charred car on Place de la Republique the day after a demonstration against rising living costs, joining students’ grievances, in Paris, October 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva)

Police have arrested at least 1,800 people across France after violent groups clashed with officers and looted shops during nationwide demonstrations that have drawn hundreds of thousands denouncing rising living costs and poor conditions in schools.

Authorities say masked groups yesterday set fires and attacked public buildings, including city halls, in several cities.

In Limoges, a city in central France, flames engulfed the 19th-century City Hall, causing its roof to collapse. Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate tells LCI television that the fire was deliberately set and nearly destroyed the building. The fire was under control as of today.

French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency meeting with top government officials this afternoon, before addressing the nation at 8 p.m., according to his office.

“The right to protest is a fundamental right. Deliberately and collectively sowing disorder through violence is not,” Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez writes on X, pointing to the looting of hundreds of businesses in many cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Bordeaux.

About 550,000 people took part in protests across France, according to authorities, while organizers count about 800,000. More than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured, Nuñez says.

One person died of a heart attack, Paris police say in a statement, without providing details. Paris prosecutors’ office says it is investigating.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.