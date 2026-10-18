Opposition source reportedly says Trump endorsement of PM was compensation after he refused to attack Iran

An official with one of the parties opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells the Kan public broadcaster that, to their understanding, US President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the premier was compensation after Trump refused to resume attacks on Iran.

The report does not name the official or their party. The network reports that Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu nine days before the election took the opposition bloc by surprise. Opposition figures are now debating whether to avoid the topic or accuse Netanyahu of compromising Israeli security in exchange for the endorsement, according to the network.