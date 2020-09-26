Over 8,600 new virus cases since Friday; 200 patients on ventilators

The Health Ministry announced that 8,687 new cases of the coronavirus have been recorded since Friday afternoon, in just over 24 hours, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 226,586. Over 67,000 cases are active.

It confirms that Friday alone saw 8,221 new cases, out of just under 60,000 tests.

Five new fatalities bring the toll to 1,417.

The ministry announces a large spike in the number of people on ventilators, to 200, up from 178 on Friday afternoon. Over 720 people remain in serious condition.