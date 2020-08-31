PM touts changes in Middle East attitudes toward Israel

Netanyahu quotes from his own-decades old book in which he predicted that Israel would lead a revolution in the Middle East, allowing it to flower from warm bilateral ties with regional neighbors.

He repeats his stance that peace does not necessarily require concessions, and says he has worked toward this goal since writing the book.

“We’ve turned Israel into a very strong state,” he says, noting its economic successes and his own deregulation policies.

He also cites his battle against the Iran nuclear program and Iran nuclear deal.

“There’s much I still cannot tell you, it will come out eventually” he says regarding Israel’s ties with the Gulf and hints at a Saudi okay for overflights of planes from Israel, rattling off all his trips to Middle Eastern countries and meetings with regional leaders.

“I’ve asked the delegation to work as fast as possible to nail down the peace deal with the UAE,” he says.