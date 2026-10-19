Police arrest 8 suspects after West Bank settler attacks on diplomats, photographer

Police say eight Israeli suspects have been arrested on suspicion of participating in the weekend settler attacks on Palestinians, foreign diplomats, and a photojournalist in the West Bank.

The police arrest operation, dubbed “Olive Leaf,” began at dawn in a joint effort with the Shin Bet security agency and with IDF escort.

“So far, eight suspects have been arrested and several vehicles have been seized,” the police say, adding that IDF and Border Police forces are also “conducting enforcement operations” to dismantle illegal settler outposts, address violations of restraining orders issued by the army, and an “intrusion into a Palestinian home.”

The eight suspects were taken for questioning, and the operation is ongoing, police add.

Over the weekend, masked Israeli settlers launched several attacks on Palestinians harvesting olives. In one incident on Friday, settlers violently assaulted and injured Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine. On Saturday, European diplomats were attacked near the village of Taybeh.

Police say eight Israeli suspects have been arrested on suspicion of participating in the weekend settler attacks on Palestinians, foreign diplomats, and a photojournalist in the West Bank. The police arrest operation, dubbed "Olive Leaf," began at dawn in a joint effort with… pic.twitter.com/nvhhBVEPxX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 19, 2026