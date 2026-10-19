Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Police arrest 8 suspects after West Bank settler attacks on diplomats, photographer

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:46 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Masked extremist Jewish settlers clash with Palestinians during the annual olive harvest in the village of Abu Falah, near Ramallah in the West Bank, where several people, including American photojournalist Heidi Levine, were injured in an attack by Israeli settlers, October 16, 2026. (Flash90)
Masked extremist Jewish settlers clash with Palestinians during the annual olive harvest in the village of Abu Falah, near Ramallah in the West Bank, where several people, including American photojournalist Heidi Levine, were injured in an attack by Israeli settlers, October 16, 2026. (Flash90)

Police say eight Israeli suspects have been arrested on suspicion of participating in the weekend settler attacks on Palestinians, foreign diplomats, and a photojournalist in the West Bank.

The police arrest operation, dubbed “Olive Leaf,” began at dawn in a joint effort with the Shin Bet security agency and with IDF escort.

“So far, eight suspects have been arrested and several vehicles have been seized,” the police say, adding that IDF and Border Police forces are also “conducting enforcement operations” to dismantle illegal settler outposts, address violations of restraining orders issued by the army, and an “intrusion into a Palestinian home.”

The eight suspects were taken for questioning, and the operation is ongoing, police add.

Over the weekend, masked Israeli settlers launched several attacks on Palestinians harvesting olives. In one incident on Friday, settlers violently assaulted and injured Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine. On Saturday, European diplomats were attacked near the village of Taybeh.

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