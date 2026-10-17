Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

Police fire tear gas, scuffle with protesters in Paris as violent rallies engulf France

By AP Today, 4:07 pm
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Protesters hold the French flag and the Palestinian flag as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Republique during a demonstration against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris as part of nationwide protests, October 17, 2026. (Jack Taylor/Reuters)
Protesters hold the French flag and the Palestinian flag as they stand on the statue of the Place de la Republique during a demonstration against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris as part of nationwide protests, October 17, 2026. (Jack Taylor/Reuters)

Scuffles break out in Paris between police and small groups of protesters joining a march as part of nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and in support of high school students’ grievances.

Police use tear gas to push back people wearing hoods and masks and throwing fireworks and other objects at officers in the Place de la République, northeast of the Paris city center. Large numbers of riot police are deployed in the square and surrounding streets.

The tourist office of the French city of Lyon is also set on fire, amid nationwide protests, BFMTV says.

Protesters across France responded to calls on social media to revive the “yellow vest” movement, which emerged in 2018 against social injustice. Student groups protesting since mid-September through school blockades have urged supporters to join them.

The CGT, one of France’s major labor unions, also backed the protests, calling for “higher wages and pensions, lower prices and the protection of public services that meet people’s needs.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

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