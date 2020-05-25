The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Putin returns to Kremlin for rare meeting
Russia President Vladimir Putin has made a rare recent appearance in the Kremlin on Monday as Moscow prepares to ease restrictions imposed over the coronavirus pandemic.
The 67-year-old has worked remotely over the past few weeks from his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, chairing meetings with officials by video conference.
But on Monday, Putin held talks with the general director of Russian Railways, Oleg Belozerov, at the Kremlin, his office says.
A spokesman says he does not know if Putin would be returning to work full time in the Kremlin.
According to his official schedule, Putin was last in the Kremlin on May 9 for celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Deaths in no-lockdown Sweden surpass 4,000 mark
Sweden, which has gained international attention for its softer approach to the coronavirus than many of its European neighbors, says its number of deaths passed the 4,000 mark.
The Public Health Agency says it has recorded 4,029 deaths and 33,843 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the country of some 10.3 million inhabitants, with 90 percent of the deceased over the age of 70.
Sweden’s death toll has far surpassed the tolls in neighboring Nordic countries, which have all imposed more restrictive containment measures.
According to AFP’s own database, Sweden’s virus death rate of 399 per million inhabitants is far higher than Norway’s 43 per million, Denmark’s 97, or Finland’s 55.
However it is still lower than for France at 435 per million, Britain and Italy, both at 542, and Spain at 615.
El Al union leaders accused of tossing chairs, coffee to blow up labor talks
The union leadership at struggling national carrier El Al has been suspended by the Histadrut labor federation after a labor meeting ended with overturned chairs and spilled coffee, Channel 12 news reports.
Video published by Hebrew media outlets show some chairs knocked over and coffee spilled on a desk. The channel says the meeting had been between the union leaders, the Histadrut and airline management.
אירוע חריג בישיבה שקיימה הנהלת אל על עם נציגי הטייסים: נציגי מועצת העובדים, פוצצו את הישיבה, ולדברי עדי ראייה השתוללו, קיללו וזרקו כיסאות במחאה על המו"מ שמנהלים הטייסים עם ההנהלה בלעדיהם. יו"ר ההסתדרות ארנון בר-דוד הודיע למועצת עובדי אל על וליו"ר על השעייתם לאלתר. @ynetalerts pic.twitter.com/2x18e7ulmx
— איתי בלומנטל Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) May 25, 2020
However, according to Ynet, the union leaders busted into a meeting between pilots and the Histadrut and confronted them in an effort to blow up the talks, spilling drinks and throwing chairs.
Tensions at the carrier have been high as it has slashed its workforce by some 90 percent and dipped into pension accounts to stay afloat amid the coronavirus crisis. The airline is seeking a government bailout to save it from insolvency and being broken apart.
In a statement quoted by Ynet, labor leaders say half of the pilots have been rehired and more may be headed back, while almost all other workers remain laid off, accusing them and the Histadrut of “bullying behavior.”
Spain to lift mandatory quarantine for incoming travelers in July
Spain says it will lift a 2-week mandatory confinement for all travelers arriving from overseas starting July 1.
The government says in a brief statement that cabinet ministers made the decision to lift the mandatory quarantine during a meeting Monday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had already announced over the weekend that his nation was ready to welcome some foreign visitors in July.
The government is looking to establish safe corridors between parts of Spain that have the outbreak under control and similar areas in Europe that are an important source of tourists. There has been no talk so far of reopening to travelers from outside the European Union.
Spain is one of the world’s most visited countries, attracting over 80 million international tourists each year. The industry represents 12% of Spain’s GDP and employs 2.6 million people. Its economic importance is even greater on Spain’s Canary and Balearic archipelagos.
Jerusalem assailant tried to stab cop — police
Police say the assailant in Jerusalem attempted to stab a police officer, who shot the suspect, injuring him.
Access to Jabel Mukaber blocked — report
The Kan broadcaster reports that police have shut entrances in and out of Jabel Mukaber following the attempted attack.
Video from the scene shows border police officer and emergency crews rushing around next to a police post in the Arab East Jerusalem neighborhood.
ניסיון הדקירה בירושלים: המשטרה סגרה את היציאות מג'בל מוכבר הסמוכות לזירה@SuleimanMas1 @VeredPelman (צילום: ג'בל מוכבר נט) pic.twitter.com/0hAwj4JZaG
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 25, 2020
Police confirm attempted stabbing; no injuries reported
Police confirm that an attempted stabbing took place in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of East Jerusalem.
According to the Zaka emergency response service, the assailant was shot by officers and was “neutralized.” His condition is not immediately known.
No other injuries are reported.
Unclear if any injuries in Jerusalem stabbing
There are conflicting reports over whether a police officer was injured in the stabbing in Jerusalem, or whether there were no injuries.
The condition of the suspected attacker is also unknown.
The stabbing reportedly took place on Meir Nakar Street in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.
Initial reports of stabbing in Jerusalem
There are initial reports of a stabbing in Jerusalem in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.
The suspected stabber has been “neutralized” according to Channel 12 news.
Israel asks Twitter to ban Iranian leader
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen has sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calling for the “immediate suspension” of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s account “over his consistent posting of anti-Semitic and genocidal posts,” her ministry says in a statement.
“Examples of such include Khamenei calling for the ‘elimination’ of the ‘Zionist entity’ while asserting the ‘Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth,’ which must ‘be uprooted and destroyed.’ He also compared Israel to the deadly coronavirus, ‘the Zionist regime is a reality that the region must come to terms with. Today the #Covid_19 is a reality; should it be accepted or fought?!… Zionism will be uprooted,'” according to the statement.
4. The Zionist regime is a deadly, cancerous growth and a detriment to this region. It will undoubtedly be uprooted and destroyed. Then, the shame will fall on those who put their facilities at the service of normalization of relations with this regime.
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 22, 2020
Khamenei was most recently panned for his tweeting of a poster calling a Palestinian referendum “the final solution.”
The regime has defended the tweeting as not anti-Semitic, since it calls for destroying only Israel and not all Jews.
Farkash-Hacohen, a member of the security cabinet, says that Twitter’s own company policies ban the propagation of anti-Semitism, support of terror groups and calls for genocide.
“The company’s Hateful Conduct Policy stipulates that a user ‘may not promote violence against, or directly attack, or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin or religious affiliation… or calls for mass murder,'” her office says.
There is no immediate response from Twitter. As of this writing Khamenei’s account remains active.
In the past, Israel has managed to have Twitter ban only Israelis from seeing tweets from terror groups.
Court says army cannot raze home of Palestinian suspect in student’s slaying
The High Court has ordered a stop to the planned demolition of the family home of a Palestinian suspected of involvement in the terrorist killing of yeshiva student Dvir Sorek, 18, last year.
The court rules 2-1 that the family of Mahmoud Atouna did not support his actions and razing their home would have no deterrent effect.
Atouna is accused of being part of a five-man cell that grabbed Sorek as he got off a bus in the West Bank and killed him, leaving his body on the side of the road.
Sorek was a student at a hesder yeshiva which combines Torah study with military service.
The judges rule that Atouna’s wife and three children did not know about his actions or support them and that too much time has passed for the demolition to have an intended deterrent effect.
The IDF in November razed the homes of the four other members of the cell.
Brussels Airlines to resume Israel flights next month
Struggling Brussels Airlines will restart commercial flights to Israel and other destinations next month with a significantly downsized summer schedule following a 12-week interruption due to the coronavirus.
The company says in a statement Monday it will restart flying operations to Tel Aviv and destinations around Europe the week of June 15, and plans to reach 59 destinations in 33 countries in Europe, Africa and the US by August.
Hard-hit by the crisis, the Lufthansa subsidiary announced earlier this month it is planning to cut a quarter of its workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan.
The company, which employs 4,000 people, has like many airlines suspended flights as a result of the pandemic. It said it is losing 1 million euros ($1.1 million) a day because of revenue losses, aircraft leasing and maintenance costs, and has asked the government for support.
Netanyahu thanks Likud lawmakers for backing at court
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is speaking to his Likud faction in his first public comments since he appeared in court on Sunday.
He thanks lawmakers for standing beside him, and castigates what he says is “fake news” accusing him of trying to use the support of a Holocaust survivor to score points.
“You strengthened me,” he says and receives a round of muted applause from party lawmakers.
Among other matters, he also doubles down on his promise to start annexing parts of the West Bank despite threats of consequences from international allies.
Five IDF officers punished for role in informant’s suicide
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi relieves one officer of duty and orders four more formally censured for their roles in the suicide of a Military Police informant, following the completion of a months-long probe into the incident, the army says.
Last September, two former IDF Military Police officers were indicted for failing to properly report the mental health of one of their informants, Cpl. Niv Lubaton, a soldier in the Givati Infantry Brigade, who was later found dead outside his base in southern Israel.
A month later, Kohavi ordered a full investigation of both the incident itself and the methods used by the Military Police Investigatory Unit, commonly known by its Hebrew acronym Metzah, for recruiting informants, the results of which were presented to him in recent days, the military says.
“This is a most painful and saddening incident, and the Military Police Investigatory Unit must learn lessons and implement them immediately,” Kohavi says.
In light of the investigation into Lubaton’s death, the army chief orders the removal of the then-commander of the Military Police Investigatory Unit’s Beersheba station from the unit.
“The officer, who held the rank of major, was removed from Metzah, will not serve in positions of command and he will not be able to be promoted for six years in light of his command responsibility for the incidents,” the IDF says in a statement.
In addition, four other officers received official reprimands: the commander of the Military Police Investigatory Unit’s southern division and Lubaton’s three direct commanders in his squad leaders’ course for their failures during the searches for him after he went missing.
The military says the Military Police Investigatory Unit is also reviewing and updating its methods of recruiting informants.
EuroLeague calls off rest of 2019-2020 season
EuroLeague basketball has announced it is calling off the rest of its season as well as the EuroCup league over COVID-19 concerns.
The move affects Maccabi Tel Aviv, which was in fifth place in the top-flight EuroLeague and will return next year, and Maccabi Rishon Lezion, which had a disappointing run in the lower EuroCup and is not guaranteed a spot next year after already failing to qualify for the EuroCup tournament.
The leagues have been suspended since March 12. Play for EuroLeague’s 2020-21 season will begin on October 1 and EuroCup will start a day earlier.
In a statement, the league says teams had been willing to resume play, but the virus made training and traveling for games impossible.
“Without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have had to take in our 20-year history. Due to reasons beyond our control, we have been forced to cut short the most successful and exciting season in European basketball history,” says EuroLeague CEO Jordi Bertomeu.
Lapid: Netanyahu attempting to spark a civil war, he must go
Opposition leader Yair Lapid accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to start a civil war and to carry out a coup, railing against the prime minister’s statements bashing the judicial system that he made outside the Jerusalem courthouse where his trial opened Sunday.
“The moment he drags his ministers to the court with him, incites his followers, tries to lead us toward a civil war, then he can’t be allowed to remain in office,” Lapid tells his Yesh Atid faction at the Knesset, according to a party statement. “There was a coup attempt yesterday and it was led by Netanyahu. He tried to attack the police, the prosecution, the courts, the media. He tried to threaten his judges. He brought with him to the court the minister responsible for overseeing law enforcement and his representatives to the committee which appoints judges. He no longer has any boundaries.”
West Bank to reopen after virus lockdown, Palestinian PM announces
Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says the West Bank will reopen on Tuesday after a dramatic slowdown in the spread of the coronavirus.
Shtayyeh says shops, restaurants and mosques and churches will reopen on Tuesday, while government offices will reopen on Wednesday following the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.
The Palestinian Authority, which administers autonomous areas of the West Bank, imposed a strict lockdown in March.
The Palestinians reported 368 cases of COVID-19 in the West Bank, with two deaths.
Olmert attacks Netanyahu as mafia head, says his family needs ‘therapy’
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert has launched a series of scathing attacks on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on him to resign and assailing his family as mentally unwell.
“Netanyahu is a criminal, a scoundrel, a thief and a criminal. He’s going to be sent to prison for a long time,” Olmert tells Army Radio.
Olmert, who served almost two years in prison for his own criminal actions, also says he hopes “Netanyahu will take his family of trolls and go with them to seek therapy.”
Olmert tells Ynet that Netanyahu’s attacks on the judiciary outside the courtroom on Sunday reminded him of Don Corleone in “The Godfather.”
“That was the outburst of a criminal gang that is headed by the prime minister of Israel,” he scolds.
Flights may not return until July — report
A top official at Ben-Gurion International Airport is estimating that Israel’s main gateway will likely only begin to ease back into normal operations in July.
The estimation runs counter to what officials had hopes would be a gradual reopening of Israel’s skies next month to countries that have also seemingly managed to get the coronavirus under control.
“Nobody wants infections to break out here again and we all know that the virus came to Israel by air,” Ben-Gurion CEO Shaul Zakai tells Channel 12 news after a tour by Health Ministry officials to test the airport’s readiness.
Despite new virus cases mostly dwindling, the airport remains on emergency footing, with only a few flights in and out of the country daily.
Japan lifts state of emergency
Japan has lifted a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus, gradually reopening the world’s third-largest economy as government officials warn caution is still necessary to prevent another wave.
“We had very stringent criteria for lifting the state of emergency. We have judged that we have met this,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells a nationally televised news conference.
