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Putin said to propose summit with Trump and Xi to discuss Ukraine

Today, 6:04 am
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 20, 2026. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 20, 2026. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed a summit next month with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to negotiate an end to the four-year-old Ukraine conflict that would favor Moscow, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the discussions.

The proposed summit comes amid warming ties between Trump and Putin especially after the US president announced a deal to buy Russian diesel and signed an order on Friday waiving key sanctions on Moscow.

Citing a former Russian intelligence officer briefed on the matter, the paper says that Putin’s suggestion came in an October 9 telephone call with Trump that also yielded the diesel deal between the two countries.

The White House does not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the Kremlin could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The Russian and Chinese embassies in Washington did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

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