Putin submits constitutional reform plan to parliament
Russian President Vladimir Putin submits a package of constitutional amendments to parliament less than a week after announcing a surprise plan to reform the political system.
The bill on the amendments, available on the website of the lower house State Duma, proposes changes including the transfer of some power away from the presidency.
The reform has indicated Putin is working to carve out a new governing position for himself after his current six-year term ends in 2024, although it remains unclear what specific path he will take to stay in charge. Under the current law, Putin must step down when his current term ends.
Norwegian populist party quits government over terrorist spouse’s repatriation
Norway’s populist Progress Party says it is leaving the right-wing coalition government over the repatriation of an alleged Islamic State member and her two children last week.
“We don’t compromise with people who have voluntarily joined terror organizations,” party leader Siv Jensen tells reporters in Oslo.
“We don’t get enough of the Progress Party’s policies through,” Jensen adds.
Without the Progress Party, the coalition, headed by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, loses its majority in parliament, but she will still remain in charge.
As she announces her party’s exit, Jensen says it is “natural” that Solberg will remain prime minister.
The 29-year-old Norwegian woman, who is of Pakistani origin, was married to an Islamic State fighter. She was repatriated with her two children on humanitarian grounds. The Progress Party had been in favor of bringing back the children but opposed her return.
However, the other three parties making up the coalition government ignored the objections and approved it.
The woman is accused of being a member of both the Al-Nusra Front and the Islamic State and was arrested. She was remanded in custody today.
Her five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, born to different jihadist fighters, have been hospitalized.
Quds Force chief says ‘freedom-seekers across world’ waiting to avenge Soleimani
The head of Iran’s elite Quds Force Esmail Ghaani, who replaced Qassem Soleimani after he was killed in a US strike, says there are many around the world ready to avenge his death, continuing Tehran’s threats amid spiking tensions.
“They hit General Soleimani in a cowardly act, but there are freedom-seekers across the world who want to [claim] revenge for him,” Ghaani says, speaking at a ceremony in Tehran, according to Fars News. “With God’s help, and God willing, we will hit the enemy.”
“Our enemy understands no language but force and therefore, we should stand against them strongly,” he adds.
Earlier today, Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei told a group of religious leaders: “The resistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran against America and the Iranian nation’s refusal to undergo bullying is a fascinating fact for the world and this fascination should be used to spread the truth about Islam and the Iranian nation.”
“The reason Americans are angry with the Iranian nation is the appeal which arises from the image of resistance in an independent system standing up against a highway bully,” he claimed.
Netanyahu meets mother of jailed backpacker ahead of possible pardon by Russia
The Prime Minister’s Office says Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat have finished a meeting with Yaffa Issachar, the mother of a Israeli-American backpacker jailed in Russia, as well as other relatives.
The meeting was to update the family on the latest developments regarding the possible pardoning of Naama Issachar, sentenced to 7.5 years in jail over several grams of marijuana in a ruling that angered many in Israel.
The move is widely expected to be announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Jerusalem this week.
Russia: ‘Highly likely’ Issachar pardon to be discussed in Putin-Netanyahu meet
A Kremlin spokesman says it is “highly likely” that the topic of Naama Issachar, an Israeli-American backpacker sentenced to 7.5 years in prison over several grams of marijuana, will be raised during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting this week in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“It is highly likely that this topic will be raised during [Putin’s] upcoming contacts with Mr. Netanyahu,” Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, tells journalists, according to the TASS news agency.
However, when asked about possible pardoning of Issachar — widely expected in Israel — Peskov says, “we never announce such matters.” But he notes the Kremlin is aware the matter is a high-profile topic in the Jewish state, according to the report.
Balloons attached to explosives, Palestinian flag found near Beit Shemesh
Balloons attached to an explosive device are found by residents of Mesilat Zion, a community near Beit Shemesh in the Jerusalem area, police say.
Hebrew-language media reports that the device was also attached to a small Palestinian flag.
A police sapper is called to the scene in the community and neutralizes the incendiary device.
An investigation is ongoing as to where the device was launched from, although the obvious scenario is that they were sent from the Gaza Strip, where countless such objects have been launched over the past two years, including several over the past week.
צרור הבלונים החשוד שאותר ליד מסילת ציון. מטען נפץ קטן ודגל פלסטין מבצבץ. נוטרל על ידי חבלן המשטרה ללא נזק או נפגעים. pic.twitter.com/tkyUpd0Wj6
— יובל שגב | Yuval Segev (@Segev_Yuval) January 20, 2020
Former German military translator on trial as Iran spy
A German-Afghan man who worked for years as an interpreter and adviser for the German military goes on trial on charges of spying for Iranian intelligence.
The 51-year-old man, who has been identified only as Abdul S. in line with German privacy rules, is charged with “a particularly serious case” of treason and with breaching official secrecy laws in 18 cases.
Prosecutors have given few details of the case. Media and the public were excluded from the trial at the Koblenz state court before the indictment was read, the dpa news agency reports.
Presiding judge Thomas Bergmann said the trial will be held behind closed doors “until further notice” because of security concerns. The public is later allowed back into the courtroom, but further exclusions are expected during the course of the trial, which is scheduled to last until at least March 31.
The man’s wife, Asiea S., also a German-Afghan dual citizen, has been charged with being an accessory to treason. Prosecutors have said she supported his passing of secret documents to Iran from the beginning, without detailing the nature of that support.
Defense lawyer Ulrich Sommer says neither has responded to the charges. He says he has found “no direct evidence” to support them.
Iran threatens to quit NPT if nuclear issue referred to Security Council
Iran’s foreign minister threatens to quit the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a key international agreement to curb nuclear arms, if the matter of Tehran’s ongoing violations of the atomic deal is sent to the United Nations Security Council, Iranian media reports.
“If the Europeans continue their improper behavior or send Iran’s file to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT,” Mohammad Javad Zarif is quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency, according to Reuters.
