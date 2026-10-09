Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Reports: Settlers attack father and son traveling in car near Ramallah

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 12:50 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets publish footage showing settlers attacking Palestinians traveling in a car near the village of Yabrud, close to Ramallah.

The footage shows settlers approaching the Palestinian vehicle in two separate cars and then attacking the occupants with sticks.

A Palestinians man is seen fleeing, and seconds later, a child is seen also running from the area.

According to the reports, the pair in the car are a father and son. It is unclear how old the son is.

Police have yet to respond.

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