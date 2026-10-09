Reports: Settlers attack father and son traveling in car near Ramallah

Palestinian media outlets publish footage showing settlers attacking Palestinians traveling in a car near the village of Yabrud, close to Ramallah.

The footage shows settlers approaching the Palestinian vehicle in two separate cars and then attacking the occupants with sticks.

A Palestinians man is seen fleeing, and seconds later, a child is seen also running from the area.

According to the reports, the pair in the car are a father and son. It is unclear how old the son is.

Police have yet to respond.

حين تعجز عن حماية ابنك من المخاطر ، تفقد حق الابوة والسيطرة على ابنك !!

مشهد مخجل لاب من عين يبرود شرق رام يترك ابنه لحظة هجوم مستوطني الاحتلال على سيارته وهروبه وترك ابنه في السيارة للمستوطنين دون أدنى دفاع عنه او حمايته او حتى محاولة تخليصه منهم ؟! مشهد مليء بسد الذرائع… pic.twitter.com/lfSUB9VmOm — ضمير فلسطين (@damirfalsteen) October 9, 2026