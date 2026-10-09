Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Trump says Putin agrees to major release of diesel to help soaring costs amid Iran war

By AFP Today, 10:12 pm
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US President Donald Trump speaks during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House, October 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Tom Brenner)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a Columbus Day celebration in the East Room of the White House, October 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Tom Brenner)

US President Donald Trump says that he has secured Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s agreement to release diesel into US and global markets, vowing this will help cool surging energy costs amid war with Iran.

“Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November,” Trump says on social media following talks with Putin.

The US Treasury Department adds that it is issuing a temporary license for Russian diesel to flow to global markets.

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