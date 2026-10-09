Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Foreign Ministry warns Israelis abroad to be ‘vigilant’ ahead of expected anti-Israel rallies

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Pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters encounter a pro-Israel protester during a march in London marking three years since 2023's Hamas-led invasion and massacre in Israel, October 7, 2026. (AP/Kin Cheung)
Pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protesters encounter a pro-Israel protester during a march in London marking three years since 2023's Hamas-led invasion and massacre in Israel, October 7, 2026. (AP/Kin Cheung)

The Foreign Ministry issues a warning to Israelis around the world to be on alert ahead of planned anti-Israel demonstrations expected tomorrow.

The ministry calls on Israelis abroad “to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas where protests are taking place, as well as locations where there is a risk of confrontations or antisemitic incidents.”

A number of demonstrations are expected to mark the third anniversary of the Hamas October 7 onslaught, including a major march in downtown London.

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