Foreign Ministry warns Israelis abroad to be ‘vigilant’ ahead of expected anti-Israel rallies

The Foreign Ministry issues a warning to Israelis around the world to be on alert ahead of planned anti-Israel demonstrations expected tomorrow.

The ministry calls on Israelis abroad “to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas where protests are taking place, as well as locations where there is a risk of confrontations or antisemitic incidents.”

A number of demonstrations are expected to mark the third anniversary of the Hamas October 7 onslaught, including a major march in downtown London.