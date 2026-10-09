Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Foreign Ministry warns Israelis abroad to be ‘vigilant’ ahead of expected anti-Israel rallies
The Foreign Ministry issues a warning to Israelis around the world to be on alert ahead of planned anti-Israel demonstrations expected tomorrow.
The ministry calls on Israelis abroad “to exercise heightened vigilance and avoid areas where protests are taking place, as well as locations where there is a risk of confrontations or antisemitic incidents.”
A number of demonstrations are expected to mark the third anniversary of the Hamas October 7 onslaught, including a major march in downtown London.
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