Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Zelensky slams Trump for accepting Russia’s offer to supply oil to US, world markets

By AFP Today, 11:36 pm
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Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for a welcoming ceremony during Moldova's 35th Independence Day celebrations in Chisinau, Moldova, August 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for a welcoming ceremony during Moldova's 35th Independence Day celebrations in Chisinau, Moldova, August 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says that US President Donald Trump has made an “unworthy” and “weak” decision by agreeing to accept Russian oil to ease shortages in the United States.

The US leader said earlier that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had agreed to supply diesel fuel to the US and world markets.

Zelensky tells reporters: “It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision.”

His comments come as Ukrainian negotiators are to meet US envoys on Friday and Saturday in the United States.

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