US Vice President JD Vance met briefly at the White House on Monday with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and envoy Ali al-Thawadi, who have been working to negotiate a diplomatic end to the Iran conflict, a source familiar with the matter says.

The meeting, which was first reported by the Axios news site, lasted around 10 minutes, the source says, adding that the main reason for the Qatari delegation’s visit to Washington was for the annual US-Qatar strategic dialogue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Eleven days ago, US President Donald Trump publicly declared that he wanted Vance to cease focusing on Iran in favor of domestic issues.

Vance had been trying to restart direct talks with Iran and blamed the war for the Republicans’ midterm losses, in comments that reportedly irked Trump.