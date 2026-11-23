An Israeli-sponsored resolution on entrepreneurship is adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon posts on X.

The resolution, titled, “Entrepreneurship for sustainable development,” is adopted by a vote of 145 to 27, with eight abstentions. The vote is notable because the UNGA has a history of taking votes criticizing Israel.

“Israel, the startup nation, is pleased to present the resolution, ‘Entrepreneurship for sustainable development,’ for the consideration of member states,” Danon says at the assembly. “The resolution sets out clearly why this topic is so important. Small and medium-sized ventures account for the vast majority of businesses and are responsible for the majority of employment globally.”

The vote “proves that many countries recognize Israel’s abilities. We will continue to lead, innovate, and put Israel at the forefront of international achievement,” he posts on X.

הישג חשוב לישראל באו״ם! היום אושרה באו״ם החלטה ביוזמת ישראל לקידום יזמות וחדשנות ברחבי העולם. התמיכה הרחבה בהחלטה מוכיחה שמדינות רבות מכירות ביכולות הישראליות – נמשיך להוביל, לחדש ולהציב את ישראל בחזית העשייה הבינלאומית! ???????? pic.twitter.com/2unwDxGArv — Danny Danon ???????? דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 23, 2026