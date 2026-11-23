Negotiating teams from MK Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud were reportedly at odds in their meeting today over the outgoing government’s judicial overhaul and whether to institute term limits for prime minister, Channel 12 reports.

The teams met for two hours for a third round of talks over assembling a unity coalition, and agreed to meet again.

At the meeting, according to the report, Likud representatives asked Yashar, which leads the Knesset’s anti-Netanyahu majority, to cease trying to repeal the judicial overhaul. Yashar asked to discuss instituting term limits.

Both sides reportedly refused the other’s request.