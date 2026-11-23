The US Democratic Party is planning a dozen presidential primary debates for what’s expected to be a crowded field of 2028 candidates, with the first scheduled for June, the Democratic National Committee announces.

The DNC’s announcement comes before major candidates have launched campaigns to succeed term-limited Republican President Donald Trump and follows the party’s dominant midterm performance, when Democrats won large majorities in the US House and Senate.

“The DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle,” DNC Chairman Ken Martin says in an emailed statement.

The debates could play a key role in generating attention for candidates and winnowing the field of possible nominees. Anticipating a large number of presidential hopefuls, the DNC says it will cap participation in each debate to 20 qualifying candidates over two nights, if needed.

Candidates in the party are expected to be split over the future of the US alliance with Israel, including whether to continue selling arms to Israel. Several Jewish officials are expected to announce campaigns.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.