US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has wrapped up a meeting in Washington with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, as Doha seeks to maintain a diplomatic channel between the US and Iran.

The meeting was held in order to launch the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue aimed at advancing bilateral ties between the two countries, the State Department says.

However, the topic of Iran was also discussed, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Rubio “expressed appreciation for Qatar’s global mediation efforts and stressed the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East,” according to a readout from the State Department.

Sec. Rubio and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani participate in a photo-op during the Qatari PM's visit to Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/6pPJL30ysp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2026