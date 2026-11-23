The UK, Australia, Canada, Portugal, Spain, and nine other countries on Monday “acknowledge” the top UN court’s ruling that Myanmar perpetrated genocide against its Rohingya minority, as London announces new sanctions.

The foreign ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, The Gambia, and the United Kingdom said Myanmar had “violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention.”

“We underscore that the Court’s judgment is binding upon Myanmar and call on Myanmar to comply fully with its obligations under international law, including the Court’s decision,” they say in a joint statement.

The UK separately says it “formally recognizes” genocide against the Rohingya and announces sanctions on five senior military figures.

They include asset freezes and travel bans, a Foreign Office statement says, adding that London “also intends to introduce legislation targeting the export and supply of aviation fuel to Myanmar.”

“The UK is providing an additional £5m in new funding to support Rohingya and other communities with essential lifesaving and life-affirming services to approximately 350,000 people who need it most in Rakhine state, where humanitarian need is most acute,” the statement adds.