Gadi Eisenkot and Naftali Bennett are split over whether they should set a deadline for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party over a unity government, Channel 13 reports.

Representatives of Eisenkot, the leading anti-Netanyahu candidate who currently holds the mandate to form a government, have been holding talks with a team from Likud over a potential unity coalition, though no significant progress has been reported.

Bennett, whose party is part of Eisenkot’s bloc, has publicly advocated a unity government, though his representatives have not been included in the latest rounds of negotiations.

Eisenkot favors setting a deadline for the talks, while Bennett opposes the idea, according to Channel 13. The report does not specify when the deadline would be; Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, though President Isaac Herzog could extend his mandate for another two weeks after that date.