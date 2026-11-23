Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
One arrested for attacking cop at Haredi protest in Jerusalem
A suspect was arrested for attacking an officer at an ultra-Orthodox protest in Jerusalem, police say.
The statement says that, at the demonstration, which targeted the expansion of the capital’s light rail system, protesters threw objects at police and blocked traffic.
Police dispersed the demonstration, the statement adds.
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