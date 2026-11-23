New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani welcomes efforts to sanction West Bank settlements but says they are insufficient.

He is asked about plans by the presumptive next speaker of the US House, New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, to pursue “restoring the West Bank settlement sanctions of the Biden administration.”

Jeffries, who is seen as pro-Israel, did tell The New York Times that he plans to advance a bill restoring sanctions on violent settlers as well as Palestinians in the West Bank that were instituted by former US president Joe Biden and repealed by President Donald Trump. But Jeffries declined to say whether he would support broader sanctions on Israeli settlements.

Asked about what Democrats in Congress should do about Israel, Mamdani says, “I would like to see a sense of moral clarity and a validation of the importance of international law.”

“I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise that we are seeing ravage many Palestinians’ lives and their livelihoods,” he says.

Zohran Mamdani on Hakeem Jeffries’ plan to push a bill sanctioning West Bank settlements next Congress: “I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise,” he said. “And I think we have to go beyond that…” pic.twitter.com/d28B8VJ0hr — Timmy Facciola (@TimmyFacciola_) November 23, 2026

Mamdani repeats his accusation that Israel is committing genocide, funded by the US.

“I think that we have to go beyond that to also address the fact that our nation has been funding the Israeli genocide of Palestinians to the tune of billions of dollars under a number of different administrations, and now is the time to chart a different course,” Mamdani says.